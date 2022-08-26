LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English One-Day Cup 2022 match, August 26, 3:30 PM IST

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English One-Day Cup 2022 match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire: In the second quarter-final of the English One-Day Cup 2022, Lancashire will be clashing with Nottinghamshire at the Grace Road in Leicester on Friday.

Lancashire were sensational during the league round as they ended up in second place in the Group B points tally. The team will need to regroup themselves following a loss against Kent in their last league match. They suffered a two-wicket defeat after failing in defending a score of 295 runs in 50 overs.

Nottinghamshire also enjoyed a similar ride in the group round as Lancashire. They finished third in Group A with five wins and three losses. Nottinghamshire are coming after winning their last two games against Leicestershire and Surrey by 105 runs and eight wickets. In both games, the bowlers did well as they restricted the opposition to 154 and 181 runs.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire, here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs NOT Telecast

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire game will not be telecast in India

LAN vs NOT Live Streaming

The English One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LAN vs NOT Match Details

LAN vs NOT match will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester at 3:30 PM IST on August 26, Friday.

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Luke Wells

Vice-Captain – Keaton Jennings

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: George Lavelle

Batters: Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Lyndon James, Josh Bohannon

All-rounders: Luke Wells, Liam Patterson White, George Balderson

Bowlers: Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, Danny Lamb

LAN vs NOT Probable XIs:

Lancashire: Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings(c), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey, Jack Morley, George Balderson, George Lavelle(wk)

Nottinghamshire: James Philip, Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed(c), Liam Patterson White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, Fateh Singh, Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf(wk)

