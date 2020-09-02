LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Table-toppers Nottinghamshire will roll out the carpets for Lancashire in the upcoming English T20 Blast 2020 fixture on September 2. The English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire match will be played at the Aigburth, Liverpool. In the last match, Lancashire defeated Derbyshire by four runs whereas, Nottinghamshire enjoyed a comfortable 6 wickets win over Yorkshire. The English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire outing will commence at 7:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).
As per the league standings, Nottinghamshire have secured five points from three matches. On the other hand, Lancashire are sitting on the second slot with a lower run rate.
LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 2 – 7:00 pm IST at Aigburth, Liverpool.
LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Hales
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Ben Duckett
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett, Alex Davies
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chris Nash, Keaton Jennings, Alex Hales
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team All-rounders: Steven Croft, Daniel Christian
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jack Ball, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson, Luke Fletcher,
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Lancashire Playing XI: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Matthew Parkinson
Nottinghamshire Playing XI: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Luke Fletcher, Imad Wasim, Samit Patel, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter
LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
