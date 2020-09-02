Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL, 2020 Match 24, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 September, 2020

2ND INN

St Lucia Zouks

109/7 (20.0)

St Lucia Zouks
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

54/1 (7.5)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 56 runs in 73 balls at 4.60 rpo

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LAN vs NOT Dream11 Best Picks / LAN vs NOT Dream11 Captain / LAN vs NOT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |Trending Desk |September 2, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Nottinghamshire players in action in the Natwest T20 Blast.

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Table-toppers Nottinghamshire will roll out the carpets for Lancashire in the upcoming English T20 Blast 2020 fixture on September 2. The English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire match will be played at the Aigburth, Liverpool. In the last match, Lancashire defeated Derbyshire by four runs whereas, Nottinghamshire enjoyed a comfortable 6 wickets win over Yorkshire. The English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire outing will commence at 7:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

As per the league standings, Nottinghamshire have secured five points from three matches. On the other hand,  Lancashire are sitting on the second slot with a lower run rate.

LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 2 – 7:00 pm IST at Aigburth, Liverpool.

LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire

 English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Hales

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Ben Duckett

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett, Alex Davies

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chris Nash, Keaton Jennings, Alex Hales

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team All-rounders: Steven Croft, Daniel Christian

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jack Ball, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson, Luke Fletcher,

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Lancashire Playing XI: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Matthew Parkinson

Nottinghamshire Playing XI: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Luke Fletcher, Imad Wasim, Samit Patel, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

