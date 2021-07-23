LAN vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, July 23, 03:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: LAN vs SUS dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Lancashire vs Sussex July 23, 03:30 PM IST

LAN vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Lancashire and Sussex:

The upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness a thrilling encounter between Lancashire and Sussex. The match will be played on July 23, Friday at The Cricket Field in Sedbergh School at 03:30 PM IST.

Both Lancashire and Sussex will be entering the contest on Friday after performing well in the league stage of the T20 Blast. The cricket fans can expect a cracker of a game as both teams will be riding on confidence and will hope to start the Royal London One-Day Cup on a terrific note.

Lancashire finished at the second position on the North Group points table. The country managed to secure victory in seven out of 14 league games. Sussex, on the other hand, are placed at the third position on the South Group points table. They won six league matches while five games were washed out.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs SUS Telecast

The Lancashire vs Sussex match will not be broadcasted in India.

LAN vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between LAN vs SUS is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

LAN vs SUS Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Lancashire and Sussex on July 23, Friday at 03:30 PM IST at The Cricket Field in Sedbergh School.

LAN vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Keaton Jennings

Vice-Captain- Travis Head

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas

Batsmen: Travis Head, Keaton Jennings, Tom Haines

All-rounders: Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, James Coles

Bowlers: Will Beer, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Archie Lenham

LAN vs SUS Probable XIs:

Lancashire: Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Lavelle, Jack Morley, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt

Sussex: Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines (c), Travis Head, James Coles, Oliver Carter (wk), Ali Orr, Dan Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham

