LAN vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English County Championship, August 30, 3:30 PM IST

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship between Lancashire and Warwickshire: After the group matches, English County Championship 2021 now moves to the division round. Lancashire and Warwickshire will square off against each other in the upcoming division one match. The tie will be played on August 30, Monday at 3:30 PM IST at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Lancashire finished at the top of the Group three points table and find themselves in division one. The team won four out of their 10 league games. They are currently third in division one table with 16 points to their credit.

Warwickshire took the second slot in Group one points table after the group stage. Warwickshire secured victory in four league matches. The team is currently atop the division one standings with 21 points under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire and Warwickshire; here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs WAS Telecast

The Lancashire vs Warwickshire match will not be broadcast in India.

LAN vs WAS Live Streaming

The match between LAN vs WAS is available to be streamed live on the respective team’s website and ECB website.

LAN vs WAS Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, August 30 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will start at 3:30 PM IST.

LAN vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Keaton Jennings

Vice-captain: Alex Davies

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies, Michael Burgess

Batsmen: Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Robert Yates, Matthew Lamb

All-rounders: Danny Lamb, Ryann Sidebottom

Bowlers: Will Rhodes, Craig Miles, Ethan Brookes

LAN vs WAS Probable XIs

Lancashire: Jack Blatherwick, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas, Alex Davies, George Balderson, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones,Tom Bailey

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Robert Yates, Matthew Lamb, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Ethan Brookes, Ryann Sidebottom, Liam Norwell, Sam Hain

