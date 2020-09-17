LAN vs YOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Yorkshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Yorkshire will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they take on Lancashire today at 11:05 pm IST at Old Trafford, Manchester. In their last encounter, LAN posted an easy win chasing YOR’s target of 145 in just 17.5 overs, owing to the unbeaten partnership between Rob Jones and Dane Vilas. YOR will definitely try to do things differently this time around. With only two wins so far in the tournament, they need to bring their best on the field today.

Yorkshire will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they take on Lancashire today at 11:05 pm IST at Old Trafford, Manchester. In their last encounter, LAN posted an easy win chasing YOR’s target of 145 in just 17.5 overs, owing to the unbeaten partnership between Rob Jones and Dane Vilas. YOR will definitely try to do things differently this time around. With only two wins so far in the tournament, they need to bring their best on the field today.

LAN vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Yorkshire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

LAN vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Yorkshire: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

LAN vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Yorkshire: Match Details

September 17 - 11:05 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Old Trafford, Manchester

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs YOR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Yorkshire

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs YOR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Yorkshire captain: Dane Vilas

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs YOR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Yorkshire vice-captain: Harry Brook

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs YOR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Yorkshire wicketkeeper: Dane Vilas

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs YOR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Yorkshire batsmen: Harry Brook, Rob Jones, Dawid Malan

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs YOR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Yorkshire all-rounders: Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Adam Lyth

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs YOR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Yorkshire bowlers: Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Jack Shutt, Mathew Pillans

LAN vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire playing 11 against Yorkshire: Harry Brook, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Dane Vilas (WK), Alex Davies, Josh Bohannon, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley

LAN vs YOR English T20 Blast 2020, Yorkshire playing 11 against Lancashire: Dawid Malan, James Wharton, William Fraine, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall (WK), Ben Coad, George Hill, Jack Shutt, Mathew Pillans

Summary: LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LAN vs YOR Dream11 Best Picks / LAN vs YOR Dream11 Captain / LAN vs YOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more