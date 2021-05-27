LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for English County Championship, May 27 03:30 pm IST

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship Match between Lancashire vs Yorkshire: Yorkshire will next take on Lancashire in a Group 3 match of the English County Championship 2021 on Thursday. The match will start at 03:30 pm (IST) and will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Yorkshire have done well in the last round and are currently placed at the second spot in Group 3 English County Championship points table. Yorkshire’s Steve Patterson and Adam Lyth are in terrific form. And when they face Lancashire next, they will look to go top of the table by winning the match. However, Yorkshire will miss the services of their English international Joe Root, who would be unavailable for the match due to his national commitments.

On the other hand, Lancashire are a difficult team to bestin Group 3 and they currently occupy the top spot in the table with 101 points in their kitty. So far, Lancashire are unbeaten this season. They have three games and drawn three in their opening six games.

Ahead of the County Championship match between Lancashire and Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs YOR Telecast

Not televised in India

LAN vs YOR Live Streaming

The match between LAN vs YOR can be live-streamed on ecb.co.uk, the England Cricket app, Social Media handles of all 18 counties.

LAN vs YOR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 27 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

LAN vs YOR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: A Lyth

Vice-Captain: K Jennings

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: D Vilas

Batsmen: A Lyth, G Ballance, J Bohannon, K Jennings

All-Rounders: H Brook, L Livingstone

Bowlers: J Thompson, S Patterson, M Parkinson, T Bailey

LAN vs YOR probable playing XI:

Lancashire predicted playing XI: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey and Saqib Mahmood

Yorkshire predicted playing XI: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Harry Duke (wk), George Hill, David Willey/Duanne Olivier, Dom Bess, Steve Patterson (c), Ben Coad and Jordan Thompson

