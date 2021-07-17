LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, July 17, 09:30 pm IST

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Lancashire and Yorkshire:From the North Group, Lancashire will square off against Yorkshire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The LAN vs YOR match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17, Saturday at 09:30 pm IST.

Lancashire are enjoying a decent outing in the T20 Blast thus far. They are sitting at the third position on the North Group points table with six victories from 13 league games. Their most recent encounter of the competition saw defeating Durham by six runs. While Lancashire’s batting line-up is in fine form, the bowling unit needs to take responsibility for the team to qualify for the second stage.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, can appear to be a little rusty in comparison to Lancashire as they played their last T20 Blast game on July 9. Yorkshire have thus far won seven league games while losing four games. They are placed a rung above Lancashire, at the second spot in the North Group points table.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire and Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs YOR Telecast

The Lancashire vs Yorkshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

LAN vs YOR Live Streaming

The match between LAN vs YOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LAN vs YOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Lancashire and Yorkshire at the Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17, Saturday at 09:30 pm IST.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- D Vilas

Vice-Captain- J Root

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: D Vilas

Batsmen: H Brook, J Root, A Davies, F Allen

All-rounders: J Thompson, A Lyth, D Bess

Bowlers: T Hartley, M Fisher, L Hurt

LAN vs YOR Probable XIs:

Lancashire: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c&wk), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Luke Wells, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth (c), Mark Stoneman, Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (wk), Dom Bess, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Matt Fisher

