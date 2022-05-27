LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 27, 11 PM IST

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Lancashire and Yorkshire: In the upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast, Lancashire will be squaring off against Yorkshire. Lancashire will be playing their first Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match on Friday. The team did well during the league round. Lancashire won seven league matches while losing five games to finish at the second place. However, the team failed to continue its domination against Somerset in the quarter-final game as they lost by seven wickets.

Yorkshire are heading into the Friday game after winning their first game against Worcestershire by seven wickets. The team was brilliant with the bat as they chased the target of 173 runs in 18.1 overs. Jarry Brook was the star performer for his side with 60 runs off just 27 balls.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire and Yorkshire, here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs YOR Telecast

Lancashire vs Yorkshire game will not be telecast in India.

LAN vs YOR Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LAN vs YOR Match Details

LAN vs YOR match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester at 11 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

LAN vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Joe Root, Harry Brook, Keaton Jennings, Tim David

All-rounders: Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Matt Parkinson

LAN vs YOR Probable XIs

Lancashire: Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Josh Bohannon, Tim David, Richard Gleeson, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb

Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Harry Brook, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson

