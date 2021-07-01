LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Unofficial T20 Lancashire Women vs Ireland Women XI 2021, July 1, 7:00 PM IST

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Lancashire Women and Ireland Women XI Only Unofficial T20: Lancashire Women and Ireland Women XI will square off in the only Unofficial T20 match on Thursday, July 1. Old Trafford, Manchester will host the contest between the sides and is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm (IST).

Lancashire Women emerged as the North Group winners in the recent Women’s Twenty 20 cup held in April-May. Whereas, Ireland Women had won the T20I series against their Scotland counterparts last month by 3-1.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire Women and Ireland Women XI; here is everything you need to know:

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Telecast

Not televised in India.

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Live Streaming

The match between LAN-W vs IR-W-XI is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 1 at Old Trafford, in Manchester. The game will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Shauna Kavanagh

Vice-captain: Georgie Boyce

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batswomen: Gaby Lewis, Georgie Boyce, Rebecca Stokell

All-rounders: Emma Lamb, Leah Paul, Natalie Brown, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Probable XIs

Lancashire Women: Ellie Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Danielle Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Clarke, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley, Hannah Emily Jones, Millie Hodge

Ireland Women XI: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Rachel Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey or Cara Murray

