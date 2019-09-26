Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

England Bowler Mahmood Reveals he Was Called "Terrorist" on Social Media

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has revealed that he was called a “terrorist” after he could not make it to the England Lions’ tour of India, due to a visa issue.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
England Bowler Mahmood Reveals he Was Called

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has revealed that he was called a “terrorist” after he could not make it to the England Lions’ tour of India, due to a visa issue.

Mahmood has been named in England Test and T20I squad for their upcoming series against New Zealand in November.

Mahmood’s visa was rejected due to his Pakistani heritage, for which he received flak on social media.

"All of a sudden I was being called a terrorist and I had not done anything wrong," Mahmood told the BBC's Stumped.

"People thought I was plotting something when I was going on a cricket tour. I was getting called not a lot of nice things, hence why I tried to forget about it all."

As far as getting the call up is concerned, Mahmood said, "I knew the squad was being announced at two so all morning I was literally just staring at my phone waiting for it to ring.

"I ended up getting the call at twenty to two just as I thought the call was not coming. It was a great feeling - it was almost a too-good-to-be-true feeling."

He further added that he had a “weird feeling” upon receiving the call from England selector Ed Smith.

"He told me I was in both squads and it was such a weird feeling," added Mahmood.

"At the end he asked me if I had any questions and I did not want to tell him that I had not heard a thing he said."

england vs new zealandsaqib mahmood

Related stories

Dominic Sibley ‘Buzzing to be Involved’ After England Call-up
Cricketnext Staff | September 25, 2019, 12:12 PM IST

Dominic Sibley ‘Buzzing to be Involved’ After England Call-up

Jonny Bairstow Left Out of England's Test Squad for New Zealand Series
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 8:10 AM IST

Jonny Bairstow Left Out of England's Test Squad for New Zealand Series

England Promoting 'Short Termism' - Hussain Slams Selection Policy
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 2:42 PM IST

England Promoting 'Short Termism' - Hussain Slams Selection Policy

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more