Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Lancashire Chairman David Hodgkiss Dies Due to Coronavirus

Lancashire cricket club chairman David Hodgkiss has died after contracting coronavirus. He was 71.

IANS |March 31, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
Lancashire Chairman David Hodgkiss Dies Due to Coronavirus

Lancashire cricket club chairman David Hodgkiss has died after contracting coronavirus. He was 71.

Hodgkiss, who had been on the board at Emirate Old Trafford for 22 years, is understood to have had underlying health issues, reports ESPNcricinfo. He had first joined in 1998 and took over as chairman in April 2017 from Michael Cairns. He also served in the roles of honorary treasurer and vice-chairman during his association.

"Further to the announcement from his family, it is with great sadness that Lancashire Cricket announces the passing of its Chairman, David Hodgkiss OBE," read a club statement.

"David served the club with distinction over many years including holding the offices of treasurer, vice-chairman and latterly chairman. He was much loved by everyone at Lancashire Cricket Club and respected throughout the cricketing world.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts and prayers are with his family. A further statement will be released in due course but at this time we ask that everybody respects the family's privacy," it added.

Daniel Gidney, Lancashire's chief executive, paid his respects on Twitter, and said: "I am absolutely devastated to lose my great friend. RIP David."

Colin Graves, ECB Chairman said: "David was a vital part of cricket in Lancashire and was passionate about growing and developing the sport in the county.

"He played an integral role in the redevelopment of Emirates Old Trafford and its status as a leading international ground is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

"On behalf of everyone at the England and Wales Cricket Board, our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Lancashire County Cricket Club at this sad time," he added.

coronaviruscovid-19David HogkissLancashire

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more