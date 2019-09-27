Lance Klusener Appointed Head Coach of Afghanistan

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed the head coach of the Afghanistan Cricket Team, after the tenure of previous coach Phil Simmons ended recently.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board invited applications for the role of head coach, and received over 50 of them including Klusener. His first assignment will be the series against West Indies in November.
Speaking about Klusener’s appointment, ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai said, “Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach.”
Stanikzai also added that Klusener’s association with the team would also massively help, keeping in mind the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia and Asia Cup.
Klusener said he was “excited and honoured” to have the opportunity to guide Afghanistan. “I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket,” he said.
“Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."
After retiring from professional cricket, Klusener has carved out a niche for himself as a coach, having coached the Dolphins franchise in South African domestic cricket, and assuming the roles of bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, batting coach for the South African Test team, batting coach of Zimbabwe and most recently, the batting coach of the South African T20 team.
