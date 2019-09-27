Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 September, 2019

Pakistan

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

29 Sep, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

05 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Lance Klusener Appointed Head Coach of Afghanistan

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed the head coach of the Afghanistan Cricket Team, after the tenure of previous coach Phil Simmons ended recently.

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Lance Klusener Appointed Head Coach of Afghanistan

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed the head coach of the Afghanistan Cricket Team, after the tenure of previous coach Phil Simmons ended recently.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board invited applications for the role of head coach, and received over 50 of them including Klusener. His first assignment will be the series against West Indies in November.

Speaking about Klusener’s appointment, ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai said, “Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach.”

Stanikzai also added that Klusener’s association with the team would also massively help, keeping in mind the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia and Asia Cup.

Klusener said he was “excited and honoured” to have the opportunity to guide Afghanistan. “I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket,” he said.

“Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."

After retiring from professional cricket, Klusener has carved out a niche for himself as a coach, having coached the Dolphins franchise in South African domestic cricket, and assuming the roles of bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, batting coach for the South African Test team, batting coach of Zimbabwe and most recently, the batting coach of the South African T20 team.

Afghanistanafghanistan cricketLance Klusener

Related stories

Afghanistan Premier League Postponed Due to Payment Issues
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 1:20 PM IST

Afghanistan Premier League Postponed Due to Payment Issues

Rashid Khan Leads From The Front as Afghanistan’s Ascent Continues
Shayne Dias | September 9, 2019, 10:39 PM IST

Rashid Khan Leads From The Front as Afghanistan’s Ascent Continues

India vs South Africa | Navdeep Saini is Hungry to Bowl Fast: Klusener
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 4:06 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Navdeep Saini is Hungry to Bowl Fast: Klusener

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more