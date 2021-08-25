Lance Klusener Urges Afghans to Rise in Crisis, Feels 'We Owe a Strong Performance in T20 World Cup'

Afghanistan men’s cricket head coach Lance Klusener said his team owes a strong performance to the people of the country in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Afghanistan’s political situation is quite volatile, as it had recently gone through a political power transition and the country is in turmoil.

The Afghan men’s cricket team will be up against Pakistan in a three-match ODI series to be played in Sri Lanka. Followed by competing in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they qualified for the draw for the first time, through direct qualification based on the rankings.

In a recent interaction with The Telegraph, former South African all-rounder Klusener said that he expects the change of government may lead to uncertain times. However, he also expressed that it would be unfair to make up his mind so soon. “With any change in leadership or government, it can lead to uncertain times. But I think we just need to give him time and I’m also pretty sure cricket will start over. It is still very, very early and very difficult or unfair to draw any conclusions,” Klusener told the publication.

Klusener has also commended the ability of Afghan players to switch their focus back to the game once they are on the field and not let outside factors upset their game. “The ability of the Afghanistan players to focus on the game once they get to the other side of the boundary is just fantastic" he added.

He also lauded the professionalism of Afghanistan’s star players, leg-spin ace Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammed Nabi in particular. The duo was concerned about the turmoil in their homeland but made sure it didn’t affect their trade. They were representing the Trent Rockets and London Spirits, respectively, in the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament in England recently.

The Afghan team recently trained at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in preparation for the upcoming series against Pakistan. The Afghanistan Cricket Board had already announced its squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka next month. However, Klusener feels optimistic that Afghanistan’s ODI series against Pakistan, would go ahead as scheduled, it will help the team in their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE in October.

