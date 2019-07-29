starts in
days hours mins

Ashes 2019 | Langer Opens Up About Emotional Turmoil Due to Australia Job

PTI |July 29, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Langer Opens Up About Emotional Turmoil Due to Australia Job

Australia coach Justin Langer has revealed that the first six months of his job were so stressful that his wife Sue was left in tears during the time Virat Kohli's India were on course for their maiden Test and ODI series triumphs in Australia.

Speaking to 'ESPNCricinfo' ahead of the Ashes starting August 1, Langer said taking charge of the team, which was reeling in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal last year, took its toll on him especially during the drawn fourth Test against India.

"I've known my wife since I was 14 years old, so she knows everything about me, and they were leaving. They were leaving that day, and we were at breakfast at 8 o'clock and my wife started crying at the breakfast table in front of my daughters," Langer recalled.

"I said what's going on, I had never see my wife cry - we know everything about each other. She said 'I just don't like what's happening here, I don't like what it's doing to you, I don't like what it's doing to us, people are so mean, what people are saying about you and the team and Australian cricket'. That was a real eye opener for me, that it was affecting my family," he said.

India won both the Test and ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

A tense exchange with a journalist on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's Test future was another instance which made Langer feel that perhaps the pressure of the job was a bit too much.

"I got, I'd say two out of 10 grumpy with the journalist in Sydney, and I was also amazed at the backlash of that as well," Langer said.

"I apologised straight after the event, that's me, but I realised then and the way people said 'he's getting angry, he's losing it'. I didn't feel that but my wife was getting upset, that was a real moment.

"I've said privately and publicly a few times if I look back to my career, 1993 when I got dropped for the first time, really tough time, but pivotal in my life. I got dropped in 2001, a really, really tough time, but pivotal in my life. I look to January 2019 in Sydney, really tough time, but I've got no doubt it'll be a massive part of my evolution as a coach," he added.

ashesAshes 2019justin langer

Related stories

Got No Issues Being The Stand In Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade
Cricketnext Staff | July 28, 2019, 11:14 PM IST

Got No Issues Being The Stand In Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Australia's Ashes Squad: Top Heavy, Inexperienced Middle, Gun Pacers
Nikhil Narain | July 28, 2019, 10:01 AM IST

Australia's Ashes Squad: Top Heavy, Inexperienced Middle, Gun Pacers

Ashes 2019 | Hazlewood Warns Roy Over Test Transition
Cricketnext Staff | July 28, 2019, 11:10 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | Hazlewood Warns Roy Over Test Transition

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more