'Langer Pinned Me Against Locker': Brad Hogg Opens Up About an Incident That Shaped His Career

Former Australia chinaman bowler Brad Hogg had a long career with the national team, where he went on to win two World Cups with the team. But as every cricketer goes through a struggle phase, so did Hogg, and it took a violent intervention from teammate Justin Langer to change things around for him.

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
Speaking on Cricket Badger Podcast, Hogg explained how once Langer pinned him against a locker to give him a wake up call. The spinner had already made his debut in 1996, and had played a Test and seven ODIs for the team then. But it was only in 2002/03 that he could cement his place in the side.

“I toured with Australia in ’96,” he said. “Two years later, I was in the dressing rooms at WA [Western Australia]. I’d just been dropped by the state team, I was carrying on like a pork chop. He pinned me up against the locker in the changing room and said ‘Mate, you’ve got to pull your head in, otherwise you’re going to lose your cricketing career very quickly. Go home and look at yourself in the mirror.’ That was probably the biggest moment in my career.”

He further stated that it also helped him re-valuate his relationship with then WA skipper Tom Moody.

“During that period I wasn’t really having a connectedness with Tom Moody,” he said. “I was blaming him for certain things, and when I went home and looked at myself in the mirror I started to get some home truths.

"I went for a run that night and sat on a park bench sort of in tears, just realising what I had done, throwing the opportunity away. It took me 18 months to get back in that state team and [five] years to get back for Australia. I had lost my core values of being a team man and I became selfish. Luckily, I had the opportunity to get back on the right path.”

