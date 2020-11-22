Lanka Premier League 2020: Dale Steyn to join Kandy Tuskers; Shahid Afridi to Lead Galle Gladiators

The T20 tournament, which will comprise of 23 matches, will see double headers being played on each day till the semi-finals which will be played on December 13 and 14.

South Africa's Dale Steyn will be joining the Kandy Tuskers squad for the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the inaugural edition of which is slated to begin from Thursday."We are also thrilled to announce that one of the greatest bowlers of all time Dale Steyn will join the Kandy Tuskers squad!" the franchise said on their official Twitter handle.

Earlier, Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor joined the squad for the tournament where Tuskers are slated to face Colombo Kings in the opening match. "We are excited to announce that Brendan Taylor has joined #TuskerNation!" Tuskers said in another tweet. Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett, who were slated to play for Tuskers, had pulled out of the event.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, who was also slated to play for the franchise in the LPL, tested positive for Covid-19. "Unfortunately Shoaib Malik, our own Kandy Tusker has tested positive for Covid-19. We hope he has a speedy recovery and is back in time for the LPL," the franchise informed on Friday. Kandy Tuskers, Galle Gladiators, Dambulla Hawks, Colombo Kings and Jaffna Stallions are the five teams participating in the tournament.

Meanwhile Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will lead Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League beginning Thursday. Domestic talent Bhanuka Rajapaksa will serve as his deputy.

"Galle Gladiators name superstar Shahid Afridi as captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa as vice-captain," the franchise confirmed on their official Twitter handle. Afridi -- who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan -- recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) play-offs played in Karachi. He picked up three wickets and scored 12 runs in two matches for Multan Sultans.

Sudeep Tyagi, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Manpreet Gony are the Indians participating in the league.Apart from Gladiators, the other four teams in the league are Kandy Tuskers, Dambulla Hawks, Colombo Kings and Jaffna Stallions.

The T20 tournament, which will comprise of 23 matches, will see double headers being played on each day till the semi-finals which will be played on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. All the matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.