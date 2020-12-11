Lanka Premier League 2020: Irfan Pathan Completes Rare T20 Double, Joins Ravindra Jadeja In Elite Club

Pathan achieved the feat when the Tuskers took on the Jaffna Stallions in the league match in LPL. Though Tuskers have performed sub-par throughout the tournament, on that occasion, Pathan played a crucial knock of 25 runs off 19 balls to get the victory for his team.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, has joined an elite club which has only one other Indian player, Ravindra Jadeja. Pathan, who is currently playing for Kandy Tuskers in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), has become only the second cricketer from India to complete a double of 150 wickets and 2,000 runs in the T20 format.

Pathan achieved the feat when the Tuskers took on the Jaffna Stallions in the league match in LPL. Though Tuskers have performed sub-par throughout the tournament, on that occasion, Pathan played a crucial knock of 25 runs off 19 balls to get the victory for his team. He formed an unbeaten partnership with Asela Gunaratne, who scored 52 runs, to chase down a target of 151 runs.Before the match, Pathan was just 16 runs shy of the 2000-run mark. He played a match-winning innings to surpass it. It was only the second win for Kandy Tuskers in the tournament in seven games. Currently, they are on the last spot in the points table, behind the Galle Gladiators who have the same win-loss record but a marginally better run-rate.

Ravindra Jadeja was the first player from India to have that record. He had achieved the feat in 220 matches. Pathan was quicker as he did it in just 180 games. He now has 2009 runs along with 173 wickets to his name in the T20s. Jadeja is still active at the international level and is currently playing for India in the Australian tour.

Pathan had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in January this year after a career span of 15 years. He represented India in 120 ODIs, picking 173 wickets and scoring 1,544 runs; 29 Tests, picking 100 wickets and scoring 1,105 runs. He also played for India in 24 T20Is in which he picked 28 wickets. He also featured in several editions of the Indian Premier League where he last featured in 2017.