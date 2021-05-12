Lanka Premier League 2021 Set to Get Underway From July 30

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 30 to August 22, said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the sport’s governing body in the island nation, on Wednesday.

“We have found a suitable window to hold this year’s edition, whilst we are currently working on finalising the other details of the tournament,” said Arjuna de Silva, chairman, management committee, SLC.

The first edition of the LPL, which is Sri Lanka’s top domestic T20 league with an international flavour, was held at the MRICS, Hambantota, with five teams competing.

SLC said it would assess the country’s situation and discuss with the ministry of health closer to the tournament “to ascertain the health situation in the country prior to taking a final decision on the competition’.

The number of Covid-19 cases are also rising in Sri Lanka.

