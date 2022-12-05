Lanka Premier League 2022: All you need to know

The much-awaited third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is all set to enthrall fans with entertaining cricket and thrilling contests. The league will begin with the first match between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators on December 6. LPL 2022 was originally slated to be played from August 1 to August 21. But millions of cricket lovers in the subcontinent were disappointed when the LPL was postponed due to Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. A total of three venues will host the T20 league and the tournament will follow a double round-robin format for the league stage. Thisara Perera-led Jaffna Kings are defending champions of the tournament and will be aiming to lift the trophy again. The other sides are quite formidable and will pose a tough challenge.

Live Streaming and Telecast details

The Lanka Premier League 2022 will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Matches will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Full Schedule

December 6: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators – 3:00 PM IST, Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors – 7:30 PM IST

December 7: Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings - 3:00 PM IST, Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors – 7:30 PM IST

December 8: Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars - 3:00 PM IST

December 10: Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings - 7:30 PM IST

December 11: Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators – 3:00 PM IST, Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 12: Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators - 3:00 PM IST, Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings - 7:30 PM IST

December 13: Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors - 3:00 PM IST, Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars - 7:30 PM IST

December 14: Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors - 3:00 PM IST, Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 17: Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators - 3:00 PM IST, Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars - 7:30 PM IST

December 18: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings - 3:00 PM IST, Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 19: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars - 3:00 PM IST, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants - 7:30 PM IST

December 21: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1 - 3:00 PM IST, TBC vs TBC, Eliminator - 7:30 PM IST

December 22: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 - 7:30 PM IST

December 23: TBC vs TBC, Final

Squads

Galle Gladiators

Azam Khan, Anwar Ali, Sammu Ashan, Sachindu Colombage, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshan Gamage, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi

Colombo Stars

Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananhaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshita Manasinghe, Angelo Mathews, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Dambulla Giants

Tom Abell, Jordan Cox, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Chathuranga de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Haider Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Dilum Sudeera, Paul van Meerken, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Jaffna Kings

Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Suminda Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanka, James Neesham, Nipun Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana, Theesan Vithushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Dunith Wellalage

Kandy Warriors

Lasith Abeyratne, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here