TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

Lanka Premier League Franchises Borrow Names from IPL Teams? Check Them Out

Indian Premier League seems to have gained much popularity in Sri Lanka as the names of teams in Lanka Premier League appear to be inspired by IPL franchises. There are five teams in Lanka Premier League - Colombo Super Kings, Galle Lions, Kandy Royals, Jaffna Sunrisers and Dambulla Capitals.

Cricketnext Staff |Trending Desk |August 11, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
The name of Colombo Super Kings resembles with Chennai Super Kings, Galle Lions with Gujarat Lions, Kandy Royals with Rajasthan Royals, Jaffna Sunrisers with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Dambulla Capitals with Delhi Capitals.

Sports statistician Mohandas Menon took to Twitter to show that the five franchises of Lanka Premier League have taken cue from popular teams of IPL. He tweeted, “You get a deja vu feeling, with the names of the teams for the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).”

Responding to the tweet, one user said thankfully these teams can’t copy the name of Mumbai Indians. To which Menon replied by writing Colombo Lankans.

A netizen also informed that these are just proposed names and have not been finalised.

One person said that it’s a good way of getting publicity. He added, “They don't need any PR because they are such a small league.”

According to crictracker.com, 70 players, including the likes of Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith and Tim Southee, will be participating in Lanka Premier League. The LPL is expected to begin on August 28 and end on September 20. However, the Sri Lankan board has not announced the official schedule of the games.

Owing to this tournament, few players from Sri Lanka will miss the initial phase of the IPL scheduled to take place in the UAE. The thirteenth edition of the IPL is going to be played from September 19 to November 10.

