Lanka Premier League Franchises Borrow Names from IPL Teams? Check Them Out
Indian Premier League seems to have gained much popularity in Sri Lanka as the names of teams in Lanka Premier League appear to be inspired by IPL franchises. There are five teams in Lanka Premier League - Colombo Super Kings, Galle Lions, Kandy Royals, Jaffna Sunrisers and Dambulla Capitals.
