- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
Lanka Premier League League Finally Takes Off After Turbulent Build-up
The organisers of Sri Lanka’s new Twenty20 league are bullish about the franchise-based tournament despite a slew of teething problems that preceded its scheduled start on Thursday.
- Reuters
- Updated: November 25, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
The organisers of Sri Lanka’s new Twenty20 league are bullish about the franchise-based tournament despite a slew of teething problems that preceded its scheduled start on Thursday. Multiple postponements, venue uncertainties and late withdrawals marred the build-up for Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) ambitious tournament which was originally scheduled to begin in late August. SLC vice president Ravin Wickramaratne dismissed suggestions that the board should have waited for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside before launching the league. “The game of cricket was stopped for a while following the pandemic outbreak, however, we cannot keep it on hold for more than this,” Wickramaratne, also the league’s tournament director, told Reuters in an email interview.
“None of us know for sure when this is going to end... this is the ‘New Normal’, we need to adapt to it.
“A T20 league of this nature has been a long-felt need for Sri Lanka Cricket, and postponing this for a further year or two is not going to help SLC’s forward journey.”
Also Read: Pakistan Invite Afghanistan on First Official Cricket Tour in Either 2021 or 2022
The SLC even considered hosting the five-team league in Malaysia or the United Arab Emirates while finalising quarantine arrangements with the country’s health ministry.
Nothing illustrated the league’s chaotic build-up like Herschelle Gibbs’ association with it.
The former South Africa player was first unveiled as a commentator but ended up being the Colombo Kings head coach following a series of coincidences.
Dav Whatmore was initially named the Colombo coach but following his withdrawal, the job was offered to former England bowler Kabir Ali.
Ali then contacted COVID-19 and was unavailable and Gibbs was roped in.
Also Read: New Zealand's Greg Barclay Elected New ICC Chairman
“Been an interesting day or two but so grateful to be head coach of @ColomboKings,” an amused Gibbs tweeted after his appointment.
Earlier this month, Pallekele was dropped as a second venue as SLC decided to host the entire tournament in a bio-secure bubble in Hambantota.
League promoters Innovative Production Group (IPG) said they hardly had any choice.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking