Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Lanka Premier League Postponed Due to Quarantine Norms, Likely to be Played After IPL

The Lanka Premier League, which was supposed to begin on August 28, has been postponed as it will be difficult to bring in foreign players due to quarantine norms in Sri Lanka.

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
Lanka Premier League Postponed Due to Quarantine Norms, Likely to be Played After IPL

The Lanka Premier League, which was supposed to begin on August 28, has been postponed as it will be difficult to bring in foreign players due to quarantine norms in Sri Lanka.

The tournament is now likely to be played mid-November after the Indian Premier League.

"We had a discussion with the health authorities and the 14 day quarantine period for anyone entering the country is compulsory. So it’s difficult to play the tournament at the end of August”, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva told NewsWire.

ALSO READ: Lanka Premier League Franchises Borrow Names from IPL Teams? Check Them Out

"We will play the tournament in mid November after IPL."

The tournament was supposed to be a five-franchise event, representing Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. The tournament was slated to commence on August 28 and conclude on September 20.

As many as 70 overseas players had expressed an interest in playing, according to Sri Lanka cricket.

SLC vice-president Ravin Wickramaratne had earlier pointed out that the quarantine rules could be a challenge.

“We are ready to start on the 28th, but there are some areas where we will have to be in line with the health authorities,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Wickramaratne as saying.

“By the 13th they will give us the guidelines as to what to do with the players. We had a couple of meetings with the health authorities, who have come up with health guidelines for tourists. They’d have to be in quarantine for seven days, but then their movements are restricted. We are trying to see whether foreign players can be exempted. We are not the experts, so we will wait for their guidance,” he added.

The major T20 players are set to be busy in the IPL 2020, which will happen in UAE between September 19 and November 10.

lanka cricketSLCsri lankasri lanka cricket

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more