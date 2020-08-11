Lanka Premier League Postponed Due to Quarantine Norms, Likely to be Played After IPL

The Lanka Premier League, which was supposed to begin on August 28, has been postponed as it will be difficult to bring in foreign players due to quarantine norms in Sri Lanka.
The tournament is now likely to be played mid-November after the Indian Premier League.
"We had a discussion with the health authorities and the 14 day quarantine period for anyone entering the country is compulsory. So it’s difficult to play the tournament at the end of August”, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva told NewsWire.
"We will play the tournament in mid November after IPL."
The tournament was supposed to be a five-franchise event, representing Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. The tournament was slated to commence on August 28 and conclude on September 20.
As many as 70 overseas players had expressed an interest in playing, according to Sri Lanka cricket.
SLC vice-president Ravin Wickramaratne had earlier pointed out that the quarantine rules could be a challenge.
“We are ready to start on the 28th, but there are some areas where we will have to be in line with the health authorities,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Wickramaratne as saying.
“By the 13th they will give us the guidelines as to what to do with the players. We had a couple of meetings with the health authorities, who have come up with health guidelines for tourists. They’d have to be in quarantine for seven days, but then their movements are restricted. We are trying to see whether foreign players can be exempted. We are not the experts, so we will wait for their guidance,” he added.
The major T20 players are set to be busy in the IPL 2020, which will happen in UAE between September 19 and November 10.
