Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 24, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 September, 2020

2ND INN

St Lucia Zouks

109/7 (20.0)

St Lucia Zouks
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

54/1 (7.5)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 56 runs in 73 balls at 4.60 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Lanka Premier League to be Held From November 14 to December 6, Confirm SLC

Sri Lanka's virus-delayed premier league will now be played from mid-November, the country's cricket board announced Wednesday.

AFP |September 2, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
SPSN has acquired the global rights for Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka's virus-delayed premier league will now be played from mid-November, the country's cricket board announced Wednesday.

The 23-match Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 14 to December 6, with matches in Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota.

Five teams named after the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, will take part, the board.

The LPL was due to start on August 28 but postponed after health authorities insisted on lengthy quarantine for foreign players.

ALSO READ: Sony Pictures India Acquires Global Media Rights for Sri Lanka Cricket

The board did not say how many foreigners were expected to take part in the revamped event.

International cricket came to a halt in Sri Lanka on March 13 when the visiting England team pulled out on the second day of a practice match ahead of their two-Test series as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Sri Lanka, UAE Back-up Options for 2021 T20 World Cup if India Unable to Host Tournament: Report

Since then, South Africa and Bangladesh have cancelled scheduled tours of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has reported over 3,000 coronavirus infections and 12 deaths, according to official figures.

lanka premier leagueLPLSLCsri lankasri lanka cricketSri Lanka Premier League

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 5083 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more