Lanka Premier League Will Help Young Players Perform Under Pressure: Mickey Arthur
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has said that the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) will help Sri Lankan cricket in the long run.
- IANS
- Updated: November 15, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
- IANS
- Updated: November 15, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has said that the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) will help Sri Lankan cricket in the long run.
Arthur said the league, which begins on November 26, will help in fast-tracking young players' development.
"I think the LPL is a very good initiative by the SLC and one that I think will bear fruit in the future by fast-tracking young players' development," the South African told cricket.lk.
Arthur, who had also coached Pakistan and South Africa national teams earlier, added, "There are many ways it enhances our player development with the most important one being teaching players how to perform under pressure as this is an art that comes with experience, the LPL will provide them with that opportunity."
The LPL will be held between November 26 and December 16 and will be played only at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
"I have seen in leagues that I have been involved with around the world how the players grow because of the excitement of the pressure and expectations, the interaction with overseas players and coaches, and being around a professional environment," added Arthur.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking