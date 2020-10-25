Lanka Premier League Will Offer Real Opportunities to Youngsters, Feel Jaffna Team Owners

- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
BLR
CHE150/2(20.0) RR 7.25
Chennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended126/7(20.0) RR 6.3
PUN
HYD114/10(20.0) RR 6.3
Punjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Lanka Premier League Will Offer Real Opportunities to Youngsters, Feel Jaffna Team Owners
Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020 at Pallekele and Hambantota.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 25, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Lanka Premier League (LPL will boost cricketing interest among young cricketers in the Island nation and offer real opportunities in the future feels Jaffna Stallions franchisee CEO Mr Selva Waran. Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020 at Pallekele and Hambantota. Thisara Perera, Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari are some of the key players picked in the Players Draft by the team. The team has also picked three home-grown talented youngsters from Jaffana, Theivendram Dinoshan (18), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (19) and Kanagarathnam Kabilraj (21) in the squad.
Jaffna Stallions is owned by a UK-based consortium led by successful healthcare entrepreneur Brindon Bagirathan. He is known and renowned amongst cricket circles, most prevalent in Australia, England and India. The core motivation of the franchise is to develop cricket in the Northern province in Sri Lanka. This is highlighted by the picking of three Jaffna-based cricketers. That said, as avid followers and fans of Sri Lanka cricket, the stakeholders of the franchise want to use this opportunity to see Sri Lanka cricket develop.
“The inclusion of three Jaffna-born youngsters in our team is testimony to the kind of cricketing talent this province has. It is also an encouragement to the cricketing community of Jaffna and rural cricketers across the Island. I am confident that LPL will further boost cricketing interest among young cricketers and offer real opportunities in the future. Our consortium shall strive to work beyond the LPL matches and make real grassroots progress to help the development of cricket in Jaffna. We hope one day one of our kids will play at national and international level,” said Waran
"It gives me immense pleasure to present this team to the world, and I am sure we will go all the way to the final with Thisara Perera as the captain and Thilina Kandamby as the coach. We are also very proud to present the three home-grown talented youngsters from Jaffna, Theivendram Dinoshan (18), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (19) and Kanagarathnam Kabilraj (21) who will play a very important role in the team. I was born and brought up in Jaffna until my late teens and I am now, by God's grace, working in the UK. We grew up with tennis ball cricket using makeshift bats of our own handicraft, sometimes we even play cricket on paddy fields, and we call vayal, during dry seasons. Sadly 30 plus years later we observe that Jaffna is still far behind in cricketing facilities such as grounds with turf wickets etc. Our consortium comprises a group of humble people who wish to ring hope for aspiring youth in Jaffna enabling a new pathway to gain entry to higher grade cricket,” said Mr A Anandan, Chief Strategist of Jaffna Stallions.
SLC VP and LPL Tournament Director Mr Ravin Wickramaratne said, “There is a huge pool of raw talent in every part of Sri Lanka. SLC has always thrived to develop the game in every nook and corner of the Island and I am extremely happy that the Jaffna Stallions too share the same vision for the game. I wish the team all the very best for the LPL.”
Promoter of LPL, Dubai-based production giant IPG CEO Mr Anil Mohan added, “Sri Lanka is all set to witness a new chapter in its cricketing history with LPL and I am confident that the Jaffna team's performance will help the League grow in stature. The Jaffna team is a good mix of experience and youth and I am sure the fans here will have plenty to cheer about."
The schedule for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was announced on Friday with Colombo competing against Galle in the opening match of the tournament on November 21 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. On day two of the tournament, Kandy will take on Jaffna while Dambulla will play against Colombo in Hambantota. The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The final of the tournament will be played on December 13 with December 14 being kept as a reserve day.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking