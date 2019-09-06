The Australian women's cricket team beat the West Indies by a 178 runs in the ODI series opener in a record-breaking affair at Antigua on Thursday (September 5).
Centuries for opener Alyssa Healy (122) and captain Meg Lanning (121) powered the visitors to an imposing 308-4, Australia’s highest ODI total against the West Indies and largest of any visiting country in the region. Ellyse Perry also chipped in with an unbeaten 33 at the backend of Australia’s innings.
Healy and Lanning came together after opener Rachael Haynes was removed first ball of the innings and the duo didn’t look back, combining superbly for a record 225-run second wicket partnership.
Lanning’s efforts saw her become the third highest run-scorer (3497) in women’s ODIs for Australia and the fastest person, male or female, to score 13 ODI centuries.
Lanning and Healy's twin tons is just the fifth time an Australian women's team have scored two hundreds in the same ODI and the first since Alex Blackwell and Karen Rolton achieved the feat against India in 2008.
Australia carried the momentum into the field with Megan Schutt (1-9) and Perry (3-17) claiming wickets in their first over to have the hosts 2-4.
Perry soon had her second wicket which saw her move into second spot on the list of Australian wicket-takers in women’s ODIs and equal third worldwide.
Captain Stafanie Taylor held firm for the home side posting a defiant half-century despite the lack of support from her teammates, with Chinelle Henry the only other player to reach double figures.
The win means Australia picked up two ICC Women’s Championship points and moved into top spot on the ladder equal with England.
The second ODI takes place at the same ground on September 8 (Sunday).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Lanning and Healy Set Up Record-breaking Win for Australia
The Australian women's cricket team beat the West Indies by a 178 runs in the ODI series opener in a record-breaking affair at Antigua on Thursday (September 5).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings