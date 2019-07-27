Lanning Breaks Records with Fiery Knock as Australia Seal Women's Ashes Win

A record-breaking century from Meg Lanning steered Australia to a comprehensive 93-run win against England in Chelmsford on Saturday, meaning the visitors have taken an unassailable 10-2 point lead in the multi-format series with two T20Is yet to be played.
Lanning's unbeaten 133 off just 63 balls was the key to Australia innings as the skipper batted alongside opener Beth Mooney (54) for a 134-run second wicket partnership following the early departure of Alyssa Healy (4).
England were unbeaten in Chelmsford coming into this match yet a blitzkrieg knock from Lanning meant that England never really stood a chance in the second innings.
Her knock is now the highest individual score in a women’s T20I, surpassing the unbeaten 126 that Netherlands' Sterre Kallis scored earlier this year.
Incidentally, Kallis had equalled Lanning's own record as the Aussie skipper had scored the same number of runs in a single innings against Ireland at the World T20 in Bangladesh back in 2014.
When Mooney Was dismissed after passing her half-century, Ashleigh Gardner came to the crease and continued to eomply the same attacking style of play with a quick-fire 27 off 14 balls that helped Australia post 226-3, their highest ever T20 total.
Australia wasted no time in the second innings either as it didn't take them long to strike with the ball. Ellyse Perry (2-11) removed the dangerous Dannielle Wyatt in the first over itself.
Megan Schutt (3-25) then removed Amy Jones before another Perry wicket had England 3-12 and in trouble.
Australia applied the pressure as the required run rate continued to climb with only Natalie Sciver (28), Lauren Winfield (33) and Katherine Brunt (29*) making major inroads in the chase.
England finished their innings at 133-9, well short of the total and thus handing Australia the win and series victory.
