Lanning, Schutt Star as Australia Beat West Indies in Women's T20I

Meg Lanning's unbeaten half-century and Megan Schutt's three-wicket haul helped Australia Women beat West Indies Women in the first Twenty20 International at Bridgetown on Saturday (September 14).

Cricketnext Staff |September 15, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Opting to bat first, West Indies managed just 106 for 8 from their 20 overs. Captain Stafanie Taylor top scored with an unbeaten 44 off 51 but there was little contribution from the rest. Schutt ended with 3 for 31.

Australia got to the target in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand, captain Lanning making 54* off 54.

West Indies were reduced to 34 for 5 in 5.1 overs, with pacer Schutt striking twice. It didn't help that they lost two wickets to run outs either.

Taylor kept West Indies going with a steady knock that saw two sixes and three fours, but it wasn't enough to post a match winning total.

West Indies lost openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy cheaply to be 19 for 2, but Lanning ensured there would be no major hiccups. Her 57-run stand with Elysse Perry (14) set the base for an easy win.

 

