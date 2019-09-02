Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

West Indies need 423 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

Lara Brings Back the Late Cut in Exhibition Game

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Lara Brings Back the Late Cut in Exhibition Game

Brian Lara turned out to bat in The Selector Fan Cup exhibition match in Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Sunday and gave fans a glimpse of his glory days.

Coming in to bat at number three for Bravo XI – who were taking on the Pollard XI – the legendary batsman showed that class is indeed permanent when he brought out his trademark late cut once again.

The man known as ‘The Prince of Trinidad’ was one of the best players of such a shot in his heyday despite having a high backlift. But while the shot brought fans plenty of joy, his time at the crease was short lived and he was ultimately dismissed for just 12 runs.

Lara, the former West Indies captain, turned out to play for Bravo’s team. Lara had last played in the Masters Champions League in the UAE in 2016 and had also turned out in the Cricket All-Stars Series in USA the previous year.

Bravo XI vs Pollard XIbrian laraPort of SpainThe Selector Fan Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...