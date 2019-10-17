Lasith Malinga will return to lead Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series against Australia but many players from the young team that performed well on the tour of Pakistan have retained their places.
Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were the other senior players included in a 16-man squad announced by Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday.
Sri Lanka sent a second-string team to Pakistan to play ODI and Twenty20 series after several withdrawals over security concerns. Sri Lanka lost the ODI series but stunned Pakistan with a 3-0 series sweep in the T20s without pacer Malinga, who has already retired from ODIs.
It was the first long tour to Pakistan by a Sri Lankan national team since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that killed eight people and injured some players.
International teams have avoided playing cricket in Pakistan for the past decade except for a few short series involving Zimbabwe, a World XI and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka gave players a choice over whether to tour Pakistan, and a majority of regular players opted out.
Pakistan provided what it called presidential-level security for the touring Sri Lanka team.
The first T20 against Australia is at Adelaide on October 27.
Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is
Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were the other senior players included in a 16-man squad announced by Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Sri Lanka Chief Selector Lauds Youngsters After Pakistan Sweep
Cricketnext Staff | October 5, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
SLC Likely to Obtain Services of Wasim Akram, Julian Wood
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Being Back Home Doing Simple Things Giving Me Energy: Justin Langer
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings