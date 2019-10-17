Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were the other senior players included in a 16-man squad announced by Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday.

Associated Press |October 17, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. (Pic: AP)

Lasith Malinga will return to lead Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series against Australia but many players from the young team that performed well on the tour of Pakistan have retained their places.

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella were the other senior players included in a 16-man squad announced by Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday.

Sri Lanka sent a second-string team to Pakistan to play ODI and Twenty20 series after several withdrawals over security concerns. Sri Lanka lost the ODI series but stunned Pakistan with a 3-0 series sweep in the T20s without pacer Malinga, who has already retired from ODIs.

It was the first long tour to Pakistan by a Sri Lankan national team since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that killed eight people and injured some players.

International teams have avoided playing cricket in Pakistan for the past decade except for a few short series involving Zimbabwe, a World XI and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka gave players a choice over whether to tour Pakistan, and a majority of regular players opted out.

Pakistan provided what it called presidential-level security for the touring Sri Lanka team.

The first T20 against Australia is at Adelaide on October 27.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.

australiaaustralia vs sri lankaLasith Malingasri lanka

Related stories

Sri Lanka Chief Selector Lauds Youngsters After Pakistan Sweep
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 2:19 PM IST

Sri Lanka Chief Selector Lauds Youngsters After Pakistan Sweep

SLC Likely to Obtain Services of Wasim Akram, Julian Wood
Cricketnext Staff | October 5, 2019, 2:27 PM IST

SLC Likely to Obtain Services of Wasim Akram, Julian Wood

Being Back Home Doing Simple Things Giving Me Energy: Justin Langer
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 12:37 PM IST

Being Back Home Doing Simple Things Giving Me Energy: Justin Langer

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more