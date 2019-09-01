Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

India lead by 315 runs, MIN. 64.0 Overs Left Today
Live

THE SELECTOR FANS CUP, 2019 One-off Match, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 01 September, 2019

1ST INN

Pollard XI *

94/8 (14.0)

Pollard XI
v/s
Bravo XI
Bravo XI

Toss won by Pollard XI (decided to bat)
Rain Stoppage

NZ IN SL, 3 T20I SERIES, 2019 1st T20I, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 01 September, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

174/4 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/5 (16.5)

New Zealand need 31 runs in 19 balls at 9.78 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

1st T20I: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Sep, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Lasith Malinga Becomes Highest Wicket-taker in T20 Internationals

AFP |September 1, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
Lasith Malinga Becomes Highest Wicket-taker in T20 Internationals

Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his 99th scalp in the first match against New Zealand, surpassing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi's record of 98 wickets.

The 36-year-old then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career.

Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20 matches.

Malinga is a quick known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.

highest wicket takerLasith MalingaSri Lanka vs New Zealand

Related stories

Young Bowlers Must Look to be Match Winners: Malinga
Cricketnext Staff | July 27, 2019, 4:56 PM IST

Young Bowlers Must Look to be Match Winners: Malinga

Malinga 'Happy' to Make Way for Younger Sri Lankans
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 5:51 PM IST

Malinga 'Happy' to Make Way for Younger Sri Lankans

In Numbers | Sri Lanka's Crisis Man Malinga Exits as An All-Time ODI Great
Nikhil Narain | July 25, 2019, 7:53 PM IST

In Numbers | Sri Lanka's Crisis Man Malinga Exits as An All-Time ODI Great

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...