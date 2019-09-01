Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his 99th scalp in the first match against New Zealand, surpassing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.
Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi's record of 98 wickets.
The 36-year-old then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career.
Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20 matches.
Malinga is a quick known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Lasith Malinga Becomes Highest Wicket-taker in T20 Internationals
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 27, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Young Bowlers Must Look to be Match Winners: Malinga
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Malinga 'Happy' to Make Way for Younger Sri Lankans
Nikhil Narain | July 25, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
In Numbers | Sri Lanka's Crisis Man Malinga Exits as An All-Time ODI Great
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings