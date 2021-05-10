Lasith Malinga in Sri Lanka's Plans for T20Is, May Play in T20 World Cup

It’s been quite some time since Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga announced his ODI retirement, but he could be seen playing T20Is for his nation soon. A report in Morning Sports suggests that the menacing fast bowler has been invited by the national selection committee to discuss the future plans.

ALSO READ – India Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s Father Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Complications

“We will talk to Lasith soon. He is in our plans for the forthcoming T20 tours, including the T20 World Cup coming up in October,” the National Selection Committee Chairman Pramodya Wickramasinghe told the Morning Sports on Friday.

“We are working out on a long-term plan aiming at the 2023 (50-over) World Cup. There, our main focus is to adjust ourselves to forming an accurate average in terms of two main aspects. Those are the age and the fitness,” Wickramasinghe said.

“We have found out that every successful team have a specific average on those two aspects. Our plan is to set those benchmarks in our preparations,” explained Wickramasinghe who took over as new selection committee Head only last month.

“But Lasith is also in our plans. We always should not forget that he is one of the greatest bowlers in our country even in his present form. His records speak for that. There are two back-to-back T20 World Cups that are coming up, this year and next year,” Wickramasinghe added. “We are going to discuss our plans with him when we meet him in the next couple of days,” he added.

On the other hand Malinga said that he is looking forward to meeting the selectors. “I have retired from both Test and ODI cricket but not from T20s. I also am keen to know how the selection committee is going to get the services of a senior player like me for the national side. In my career, I have proved on many occasions that I can come back after a long break and perform well for my country,” he said.

ALSO READ – Two Sri Lanka Cricketers Test Positive For Coronavirus Ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Malinga last played for his nation in March 2020, in a T20I. “Since last year, nobody had spoken to me to find out about my future plans. As a player, I have always respected the various policies of all selection panels that were there. They have those policies for a purpose. The present committee too could be having their own vision and plan. It is good if we can sit down and try to come to common understanding as to how to move forward,” Malinga further explained.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here