Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Lasith Malinga Indicates He Can Play Beyond T20 World Cup

Veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga has stated that he intends to play for another two years after next year's World T20.

IANS |November 20, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
Lasith Malinga Indicates He Can Play Beyond T20 World Cup

Veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga has stated that he intends to play for another two years after next year's World T20.

Malinga retired from Test cricket in April 2011 after representing Sri Lanka in 30 Tests. Earlier this year, he retired from ODIs in July after playing 226 matches in the 50-overs format.

In March, Malinga said he intended to bring the curtains down on his career after the 2020 World T20 slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

"T20 is four overs and I feel with my skill, I can manage T20 as a bowler. As a captain, because I've played so many T20s around the world that I feel I can manage that period for maybe another two years," Malinga told ESPNcricinfo.

The 36-year-old, who captains Sri Lanka in the shortest version of the game, also said he is waiting to hear from Sri Lanka Cricket on whether he would be leading the side in the T20 showpiece event.

"(SLC) said for the World Cup I have to be lead there but you never know in Sri Lanka," he added.

Malinga, the only man to 100 T20I wickets and first in history to reach a century of scalps in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, also said Sri Lanka need continuity in leadership for a lasting change of fortunes after a period of slump.

"Sri Lanka are lacking that skillful bowler, they lack those consistencies. We can't get one year, one and a half years, all fixed, it might be that we need to get patience, maybe two or three years," he said.

"Consistency is very important. I feel whoever is doing the next selection have to understand that (for) people (to learn), they have to be there. If he's on the bench, nobody can learn.

"If I believe I can give something for the youngsters, then I need to be there. I can tell, but now I can show them 'this is the way how you do it.' But if I don't play then I can't do that," he added.

Lasith Malingasri lanka

Related stories

Mickey Arthur Set to Become Next Coach of Sri Lanka: Reports
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 1:06 PM IST

Mickey Arthur Set to Become Next Coach of Sri Lanka: Reports

Sri Lanka Becomes First South Asian Nation to Criminalise Match Fixing & Sports Betting
Cricketnext Staff | November 12, 2019, 10:26 AM IST

Sri Lanka Becomes First South Asian Nation to Criminalise Match Fixing & Sports Betting

Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:57 PM IST

Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more