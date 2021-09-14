Lasith Malinga Retires from T20Is, Marking Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, marking his retirement from all formats of the game. The 38-year-old, who won the the 2014 T20 World Cup with the island nation had earlier in 2019 retired from ODI cricket.

The veteran fast bowler posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision. “Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," Malinga wrote on Twitter.

Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.https://t.co/JgGWhETRwm #LasithMalinga #Ninety9— Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) September 14, 2021

Malinga, who is also the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL even posted a video on his YouTube channel, showing a compilation of his wickets in T20s.

“While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest,” he captioned the video.

Overall, in his career, Malinga played 30 Tests in which he picked up 101 wickets at an average of 33.16. He also played 226 ODIs for Sri Lanka, in which he picked up 338 wickets at an average of 28.94.

More to Follow…

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here