Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Lasith Malinga The Best Yorker Bowler in The World: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah lavished praise on Lasith Malinga. Bumrah said that Malinga is "the best yorker bowler in the world."

IANS |June 4, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
Lasith Malinga The Best Yorker Bowler in The World: Jasprit Bumrah

India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah lavished praise on his veteran MI teammate Lasith Malinga. Bumrah said that Malinga is "the best yorker bowler in the world."

Bumrah is himself renowned for his ability with the yorker and has in the past credited Malinga for helping him with the craft.

"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and has used it for such a long period of time to the best of his advantage," he said according to a tweet by MI.

Earlier, Bumrah said that he is not too troubled by the banning of hugs and high fives while celebrating as the International Cricket Council (ICC) mulls a way to get cricket underway again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he said there needs to be an alternative to the usage of saliva on the ball if it is banned.

"I was not much of a hugger anyway! And not a high-five person as well, so that doesn't trouble me a lot. The only thing that interests me is the saliva bit," Bumrah told Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on the ICC's video series Inside Out interviews.

"I don't know what guidelines we'll have to follow when we come back, but I feel there should be an alternative. If the ball is not well maintained, it's difficult for the bowlers.

"The grounds are getting shorter and shorter, the wickets are becoming flatter and flatter. So we need something, some alternative for the bowlers to maintain the ball so that it can do something -- maybe reverse in the end or conventional swing," he added.

cricketcricket newsipljasprit bumrahLasith MalingaMumbai Indians

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more