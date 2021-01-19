'Last Time Australia Lost a Gabba Test': ICC Pens Milestone-laden Tweet Praising Team India’s Win

As the Indian cricket team made the entire country swell with joy and pride, social media was flooded with messages of celebrations and achievement.

India registered one of its most memorable wins on foreign soil by defeating Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team not only managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but they did in the absence of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and a team ravaged with injuries. Monday's emphatic three-wicket victory in Brisbane also helped them seal the four-match Test series 2-1.

As the Indian cricket team made the entire country swell with joy and pride, social media was flooded with celebrations and achievement messages. Fans flooded social media platforms with warm wishes and wholesome applause. Netizens erupted with congratulatory messages to celebrate the historic occasion.

The International Cricket Board (ICC) joined the Twitter bandwagon with an informative, yet very moving post. The world governing body of cricket shared a post that established the long journey since Australia lost a Test on the Gabba soil by painting a picture of what the world was like 33 years ago through some milestone events back then.

"George HW Bush had just won the US Presidential election, Virat Kohli was 16 days old, Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut..." to name a few examples from the ICC tweet.

Last time Australia lost a Gabba Test...🇺🇸 George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election🎶 Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi was charting #1👶 Virat Kohli was 16 days old🏏 Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut pic.twitter.com/87DmsDXDqo — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

The tweet soon went viral and garnered close to 30,000 likes, over 5,000 retweets and hundreds of comments on Twitter.

Earlier in the match, chasing a target of 328 runs the visitors successfully breached the target to secure a historic win on the back of superb batting performance once again from Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batsman aggressively steered his team to a win in an exciting and thrilling chase session. The 23-year-old slammed an unbeaten 89 from 138 balls peppered with nine boundaries and a solitary six. But with his match-winning knock, he broke Australia's unbeaten streak of 32 years at the Gabba.

Pant with Shubham Gill in tow took their side across the finishing line. Gill too was impressive with his valuable 91 runs off 146 balls through eight boundaries and two sixes. The opening session looked bleak as the visitors lost the vital wicket of Rohit Sharma early. Cheteshwar Pujara too rose to the occasion to play the sheet-anchor role for the team, all the while managing to score an important 56 runs from 211 balls. His typical Test cricket score further helped to change the visitor’s fortunes in the match.