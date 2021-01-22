Latest Fitness Test for India Cricketers Apart from Yo-Yo: a 2-km Time Trial Test

Indian cricketers will now have to clear a 2-km time trial to measure speed and endurance apart from the yo-yo test if they are to be picked for the national squad.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the latest test has been made mandatory due to the growing demands of international cricket.

"The Board felt that the current fitness standard played a huge role in getting our fitness to the next level. It is important to take our fitness level to another level now. The time trial exercise will help us to compete even better. The Board will keep updating the standards every year,” The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

The 2-km trial will have different benchmarks for different skill-sets of players. For fast bowlers, the benchmark is 8 minutes and 15 seconds while for batsmen and spinners, it will be 8 minutes and 30 seconds. There's no change in the minimum yo-yo level - 17.1.

The test will become mandatory from the selection for the white-ball series against England.

Indian cricketers have suffered plenty of injuries in recent times, with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Uadav, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Hanuma Vihari all missing Tests in Australia due to injuries.

Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan, who welcomed the move, had recently told Cricketnext that different skill-sets should be tested differently.

"You have to be even more specific according to the skill. At every level, the energy systems are different," he said.

"The testing protocols have to be different accordingly. Why don't we do this? Just because Australia, South Africa, and England are doing it, why should we do the same thing? Our players are different.

"It has to be individualised at every level. The functionality of exercise is very critical to carry over from the gym to the field. Otherwise, there's no use of fitness. You can do 5 km in 15 minutes or lift 120 kgs, does it transfer onto your field?

"Also, cricket is not a continuous sport. It's a stop and go sport. A person standing in slips or cover doesn't get the ball for 10 overs. Suddenly he might get a ball and he has to sprint. His body is already warmed down. You're thrown off gear. That's when the injuries start to happen. How do you keep the guys active? You have to train accordingly. Cricket is a stop and go, running sport. Not a power-hitting sport. You can train power-hitting to increase bat speed, that is different. They take workouts from baseball for that, but you can't take everything from there. That's why the smart choice of exercise is very critical.

"The components of fitness for a batsman have to be different from those for bowlers, all-rounders or wicketkeepers. The permutations and combinations are not easy to draw, it's a laborious process. But it has to be done, and with better coordination."