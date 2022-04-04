Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After CSK vs PBKS Match: Chennai Second to Bottom; Ishan Keeps Orange Cap and Umesh With Purple Cap

Punjab Kings climbed up to fourth with a 54-run win over Chennai Super Kings as Liam Livingstone shone with the bat and ball at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Punjab Kings scored 180/8 in their 20 overs thanks to a half-century by Liam Livingstone and then rattled the four-time IPL winners with early wickets as CSK were bowled out for 126.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

IPL 2022 Points Table Update After April 3

Punjab Kings recorded their second win of the season to go up to fourth with a net run rate of 0.238 as Chennai Super Kings’ poor start to IPL 2022 continued. CSK are second from the bottom with no points on the board and an NRR of -1.251.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Update After CSK vs PBKS

Punjab’s Rahul Chahar climbed up to second with 6 wickets from three games as Umesh Yadav keeps the top spot with 8 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is third with 5 wickets from two games, followed by Mohammad Shami and Tim Southee in fourth and fifth respectively.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Update After CSK vs PBKS

Chennai’s Shivam Dube rose to the third position in the run-scorer list with a total of 109 runs, as Punjab’s Liam Livingstone slotted in at fourth with 98 runs. Mumbai’s Ishan Kishan stayed top with 135 runs (with two not outs) alongside Jose Buttler with the same runs. Andre Russell is fifth with 95 runs from 3 matches.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here