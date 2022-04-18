Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After GT vs CSK: Gujarat Pull Clear at the Top, Chennai Stay Ninth; Orange Cap Still With Jos Butler, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans continued their splendid start to the Indian Premier League as they registered yet another win, this time against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

CSK who are experiencing an uncharacteristically torrid time this year couldn’t follow up their victory against Bangalore with another successful result and have won just a solitary game in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s innings saw the promising youngster get back to his run-scoring ways as his 73 runs off 48 displayed shades of the talented opener who played a crucial role in Chennai’s title victory in the previous season.

Ambati Rayudu put up an effective stand alongside Gaikwad as he scored 46 runs of his own and helped the Champions to a total of 169.

Gujarat Titans who were without captain Hardik Pandya were led by Rashid Khan on the night.

CSK got off to a brilliant start with the ball as GT’s top order collapsed and Chennai set to be good for their second win. But, David Miller’s blinder of an innings ensured that Gujarat seized all points on offer as the left hander’s 94 off 51 took the game away from the boys in yellow.

Advertisement

Points Table:

The win propelled Gujarat Titans to ten points, two points clear of Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad who are tied on eight points. All four teams have played 6 games apiece.

In sharp contrast, CSK have won just a single game out of the six that they have played in and are ninth on the table above only Mumbai Indians.

Orange Cap:

Jos Butler of Rajasthan Royals leads the race for the orange cap with 272 runs from his five innings’.

Second on the table is Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul who has amassed 235 runs having played one game more than Butler.

Hardik Pandya remained third on the run getters’ table despite his absence today as Shivam Dube’s 19 runs off 17 balls took his tally to 226 for the season, two runs shy of GT’s captain Pandya.

PBKS’ Liam Livingstone completes the top 5 scorers with 224 in the campaign.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal’s 12 wickets this season are matched only by SRH pacer T Nataraj. However, the RR spinner heads the chats thanks to his superior economy.

Three bowlers have 11 scalps each, namely, Kuldeep Yadav of DC, Avesh Khan of LSG and RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who round off the five best wicket-takers list of the tournament.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here