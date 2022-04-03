Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After GT vs DC Match: Rajasthan Royals Go Top; Ishan Takes Orange Cap and Umesh Keeps Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals went to the top of the IPL points table after beating Mumbai Indians by 23 runs thanks to Jos Buttler’s scintillating 68-ball hundred.

Gujarat Titans won their second Indian Premier League game, beating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs as Shubman Gill starred with a 46-ball 84 and Rashid Khan picked up five wickets.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update After April 2

Rajasthan Royals climbed to the opt of the standings, dethroning Kolkata Knight Riders at the top of the IPL points table as Mumbai Indians stayed without a win. Gujarat Titans overtook Delhi Capitals with their second win from as many games as the former tasted defeated for the first time this season.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Update After GT vs DC

Umesh Yadav stayed top with 8 wickets as Yuzvendra Chahal climbed up to second with 5 wickets from two games. Tim Southee slid down to the third position with 5 wickets, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga in fourth with five wickets, and Dwayne Bravo is 5th with 4 scalps.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Update After GT vs DC

Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan reclaimed the top spot in the run-scorer list with 135 runs (with two not outs) alongside Jose Buttler’s century saw him climb up to second with the same runs. Andre Russell is third with 95 runs from 3 matches as RCB captain Faf du Plessis is fourth with 93 runs from two innings. RR captain Sanju Samson is fifth with 85 runs.

