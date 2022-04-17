Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After RCB vs DC: Bangalore Moves to Third Spot, Delhi Slump to Eighth; Jos Butler Heads Orange Cap Race, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back strongly from their drubbing defeat to Chennai Super Kings by getting the better of Delhi Capitals on Saturday in the Indian Premier League.

Dinesh Karthik extended his excellent form by smashing 66 runs off 34 balls as his Australian teammate Glen Maxwell scored 54 off the same number of deliveries.

Shabaz Ahmed continued to impress as his unbeaten 21 ball 32 runs helped RCB post a firm total of 189.

Delhi Capitals’ marquee signing of the season, the big-hitting Australian left-hander, David Warner put up a fight as he posted 66 runs of his own before being dismissed by Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant scored an attacking 34 runs off just 17 deliveries, but, Delhi’s overall performance came up short on the day as RCB took the points on offer by winning the game by 16 runs.

Points Table:

The victory takes RCB to third on the table, level on 8 points with newcomers GT and LSG, with the difference in net run rate separating the three teams.

At the other end of the table, things do not look as good for Delhi who have lost 3 out of their initial 5 games, with only two teams, CSK and MI, below them on the points table.

A look at the Points Table after Match 2⃣7⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2022. 🔽 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/Poi8ZZZK1o— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2022

Orange Cap:

Rajasthan’s English opener Jos Butler still dominates the top scorer’s standings holding on firmly to the top spot and the precious orange cap that comes along with it.

KL Rahul’s unbeaten ton in the day’s earlier game helped him climb to the second spot, overtaking GT captain Hardik Pandya.

Quinton de Kock stands fourth on the table followed closely by CSK’s revelation of the season Shivam Dube.

Purple Cap:

Both the honours for leading individual performers this season, with the bat and the ball, are held up at the Rajasthan Royals’ camp as Yuzvendra Chahal still retains the purple cap given to the campaign’s leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets to his name.

He is followed ever so closely by four other bowlers who all have 11 wickets a piece.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav dismissal of Glen Maxwell was his solitary wicket of the evening and moved him up to 11 scalps for the tournament this year.

LSG’s Avesh Khan ranks third amongst wicket-takers with the same number of victims as the others on this list, barring Chahal.

RCB’s Hasaranga went home with one wicket of his own as he removed the dangerous Warner from the crease, trapping him in front of the wicket.

The top 5 is rounded off by T Natarajan of SRH, who take on PBKS in Sunday’s early game.

