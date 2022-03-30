Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After RCB vs KRR Match: Bangalore Go Sixth; Hasaranga Takes Purple Cap While Faf Keeps Orange Cap

A thrilling end to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s second contest of IPL 2022 as they overhauled the target of 129 against Kolkata Knight Riders with four deliveries and three wickets to spare in Mumbai on Wednesday night. RCB thus bounced back from a disappointing performance with the ball in their season opener against Punjab Kings for a much improved display against KKR to collect two points.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Skipper Faf du Plessis won the coin toss and opted to bowl first, citing dew as the major reason behind his decision to chase. His bowlers backed the call as Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep combined to share seven wickets while Harshal Patel chipped in with two wickets to bowl out KKR for a below part 128 in 18.5 overs.

However, RCB’s chase didn’t turn out to be a smooth ride as they lost wickets in a heap but somehow had left enough in the tank to drag themselves over the line thanks to Dinesh Karthik who made an unbeaten 14 to see them through.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 Points Table Update After March 30

With their first win of the season, RCB have now two points from as many matches but with a poor net run-rate of -0.048, they are currently sixth in the standings, right behind KKR who are also on two points and a NRR of 0.093.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Update After RCB vs KKR

Hasaranga justified his price tag of Rs 10.74 crore as he ran through KKR batting line-up and finished with figures of 4/20 which took his overall tally from two matches to five and thus pushed him to the top of the chats. He took the Purple Cap from Kuldeep Yadav who has slipped to third now.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Update After RCB vs KKR

However, there was no change in the top run-getter list tonight despite Du Plessis being dismissed cheaply on five. The RCB captain had started his season with a superb 88 against PBKS and has now 93 runs from two innings which is just 12 runs more than Ishan Kishan at the second spot.

RCB will next face Rajasthan Royals on April 5 while KKR take on Punjab Kings on April 1.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here