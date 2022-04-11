Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals Go Top; Jos Butler Keeps Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Earlier, Delhi Capitals snap their two-match losing streak with a 44-run win over table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.951 as Lucknow Super Giants slid down to fifth with an NRR of +0.174.

Kolkata Knight Riders with their season’s second loss went down to second with an NRR of +0.446 and Delhi Capitals are at sixth with an NRR of +0.476.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler continued his stranglehold on the Oranger Cap with 218 runs from 4 matches, having scored a hundred.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Quinton de Kock is second with 188 runs as Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is third on the list with 180 runs, Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan with 149 runs. Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals is fifth with 168 runs to his name.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals went to the top of the list of most wickets in IPL 2022 with 11 scalps. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Umesh Yadav is second with his tally being 10 wickets as Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav is third with the same number.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga is fourth with 8 wickets, the same as Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals in fifth.

