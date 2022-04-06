Latest IPL 2022 Points Table Update After RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Climb to Sixth Spot; Jos Butler Clinches Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav Holds Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore handed table-toppers Rajasthan Royals their first loss of this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League as they found two heroes in Dinesh Karthik and Shabaz Ahmed.

Chasing a 170-run target, Karthik’s excellent performance took the game away from Rajasthan after RCB seemed to be heading toward heartbreak. The wicket keeper’s crucial knock ensured that RCB would manage to turn things around and pick up maximum points on the night as he helped his team get the job done by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Karthik remained unbeaten on 44 runs off 23 balls as Bangalore won the match by 4 wickets.

He got ample support from Ahmed who played a brilliant inning as he scored 45 runs off 26 balls before Trent Boult castled him as the Indian looked to play an unorthodox shot behind the wicket.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Points Table

Advertisement

The victory moved RCB up to four points from a possible six from their three games. Rajasthan Royals, who also have two wins and a loss corresponding to their name, remain top of the table despite the loss thanks to their superior net run rate in comparison to their closest competitors Kolkata Knight Riders.

As it stands, six teams have amassed four-point each, and are separated by net run rate. Delhi Capitals sit seventh on the table having won one of their two games. And three teams, namely Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to open their account for the season yet.

Orange Cap:

Jos Butler’s unbeaten 70 off 47 deliveries, which included six maximums and surprisingly no fours, helped him to pip Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan in the Orange Cap race. Buttler now leads the tally with 205 runs in 3 matches. While Kishan is second with 135. In-form Lucknow Super Giants batter Deepak Hooda holds the third spot with 119 runs in 3 matches. While Chennai’s Shivam Dube is at the fourth spot with 109 runs. LSG skipper KL Rahul is also in contention with 108 runs in three matches.

RR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a couple of wickets to increase his wicket count for the season to 7 as he trails top wicket-taker and purple cap holder Umesh Yadhav by a solitary wicket having played the same number of games. While LSG pacer Avesh Khan also has 7 scalps under his kitty. Meanwhile Rahul Chahar and Wanindu Hasaranga are challenging for the Purple Cap with 6-wicket each.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here