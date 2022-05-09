Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After CSK vs DC: Chennai Moves to Eighth, Delhi Retains Fifth Position

Chennai Super Kings climbed out of the ninth position they occupied for a long while with a thumping win over Delhi Capitals. CSK put up a dominant all-round performance to clinch the game by a margin of 91 runs.

Chennai openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made sure the team from South India got off to a brilliant start. The pair put up another hundred plus run stand for the first wicket.

Conway’s 87 and Gaikwad’s 41 complemented by Shivam Dube’s attacking 32 run knock and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 21, helped CSK post a total of 208 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

DC’s Anrich Nortje was responsible for 3 of those wickets while Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets and Mitchell Marsh ended the innings with one wicket to his name.

Delhi who were without opener Prithvi Shaw struggled to keep up with the required run rate as 20 plus run contributions from Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Marsh were not enough to worry the CSK bowlers.

Chennai’s bowling unit bowled out the team from the capital city for a cheap 117 runs, with Moeen Ali picking up 3 scalps in the game. Mukesh Choudary, SImranjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo ended the night with two wickets apiece, while Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket of his own.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update:

Chennai moved up to eighth on the table with their fourth win of the season, pushing Kolkata Knight Riders down the order. Both teams are level on points, but, CSK lie ahead by virtue of their superior run rate.

LSG sit at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. Fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans also have 16 points but are placed second due to their inferior net run rate in comparison to the table toppers.

Rajasthan Royals are still third with 14 points, ahead of fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore who have the same number of points as RR having played a game more than the team from Jaipur.

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively, all tied on 10 points.

Mumbai Indians have scored just 4 points in this edition of the IPL and remain in the last place.

Orange Cap:

RR’s English batsman Jos Buttler heads the race for the orange cap with 618 runs, followed by LSG captain KL Rahul in the second spot with 451 runs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis climbed up to third in the run-getters rankings with his season total of 389 runs in 12 games.

Punjab’s Shikhar Dhawan stands fourth in the standings with a total of 381 runs scored this season.

David Warner rounds off the top 5 run-getters list this season with his 375 runs for DC.

Purple Cap:

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s 22 dismissals this season still remains the number to beat at the top of the wicket-takers rankings.

RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga’s 5 wicket haul earlier in the day’s first game took him to second on the table, just one shy of the leader with 21 scalps.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, with his 18 wickets, occupies the third spot on the table. PBKS’ pacer Kagiso Rabada has managed to pick up 18 wickets as well and stands fourth.

SRH seamer T Natarajan, who has 17 wickets to his name this season, occupies the 5th position on the list.

