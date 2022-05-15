Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After KKR vs SRH: Knight Riders Move to Sixth Spot

Kolkata Knight Riders stormed to a big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 clash played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday night. Andre Russell’s 49* runs off 28 deliveries complimented by Sam Billings’ 32 helped KKR post a challenging total of 177 for the loss of 6 wickets after they opted to bat first.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers for SRH who took three wickets while T Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all took one wicket apiece.

Abhishek Sharma’s 43 and Aiden Markram’s 32 were the highlights of a rather poor Hyderabad batting display. Eventually, they finished at 123 for 8 and lost the game by 54 runs.

Also Read: Match Highlights KKR vs SRH

Russell picked up three wickets with the ball as well. Tim Southee chipped in with two wickets while Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Naraine all ended the night with a wicket each.

KKR vs SRH Points Table Updated

The win moves KKR up to sixth in the table with 12 points from 13 games. They are level on points with fifth-placed Delhi Capitals but the latter can open up a two-point lead should they win their next match.

SRH sit at the 8th spot with 10 points in 12 games.

Gujarat Titans remain top the table with 18 points followed by Lucknow Super Giants on 16 points. Both the teams have played 12 games to date with GT being the only team so far to seal a playoff berth.

Also Read: Russell Stars as Clinical Knight Riders Thrash Sunrisers

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points each and occupy the third and fourth places respectively.

Chennai Super Kings are ninth in the standing with 8 points, while Mumbai Indians round off the table with 6 points from 12 games.

Orange Cap Holder

RR opener Jos Buttler continues to lead the race for the orange cap with 625 runs, followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul who has sored 459 runs so far this season.

DC’s Australian left-hander David Warner stands at the third spot on the top-scorers list with 427 runs. Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS comes in at fourth in the standing having scored 402 runs this campaign so far.

RCB captain Faf Du Plessis ranks fifth with his 399 runs from 13 games.

Purple Cap Holder

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sits atop the wicket-takers list with 23 wickets this season while RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal, who also has 23 wickets, is second.

Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada has 21 scalps to his name this season and stands third on the table.

RCB fast bowler Harshal Patel comes in fourth on the list with his 18 dismissals.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, who also has 18 wickets to his name, completes the top five.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here