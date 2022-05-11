Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After LSG vs GT: Gujarat Back on Top, Lucknow Slip to Second

In a meeting of the best two teams of this season’s Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans asserted their dominance over Lucknow Super Giants to knock the latter off their perch at the top of the table.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

GT’s Shubman Gill was in fine touch as his unbeaten 63 off 49 deliveries, supported by David Miller’s 26 run contribution, and Rahul Tewatia’s 22 run knock, aided Gujarat to a fighting total of 144 for the fall of 4 wickets.

LSG’s Avesh Khan got 2 scalps from his 4 overs, while Jason Holder and Mohsin Khan picked up a wicket each.

Lucknow’s batting let them down on the evening as the only 20 plus score came from Deepak Hooda. Quinton de Kock and Avesh Khan were the only other players to touch double-digit figures with the willow as GT wrapped up LSG for a mere 82 runs.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers on the day as his 4 wickets for 24 runs topped the bowling charts on the evening.

Homegrown bowlers Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal were responsible for 2 dismissals each, while Mohammed Shami got a wicket to his name.

GT won the game comfortably by a massive margin of 62 runs and confirmed their progress into the playoffs.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update:

GT’s win over fellow newcomers LSG took them to the top of the table while also ensuring their pathway into the playoffs with 18 points from 12 games. Lucknow have 16 points to their name and stand second in the table.

Rajasthan Royals are third on the table followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR are ahead by virtue of their superior run rate.

Four teams, namely, Delhi Capitals (5th), Sunrisers Hyderabad (6th), Kolkata Knight Riders (7th) and Punjab Kings (8th) have amassed 10 points each in the campaign, with the net run rate being the only differential factor separating the teams.

Ninth placed Chennai Super Kings have 8 points, while Mumbai Indians sit at the bottom of the table with 4 points.

Orange Cap:

RR English batsman Jos Buttler leads the orange cap rankings with 618 runs, followed by LSG captain KL Rahul who has scored 451 runs this season.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis stands third in the run-getters list with 389 runs coming off the South African’s bat.

GT opener Shubman Gill’s knock against LSG helped him get to the number 4 spot in the ranking. He has now scored 384 runs in 12 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan rounds off the top 5 with his 381 runs for PBKS this season.

Purple Cap:

Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal heads the purple cap rankings with 22 dismissals.

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga stands second, one wicket shy of Chahal’s count.

PBKS seamer Kagiso Rabada and DC’s Kuldeep Yadav have picked up 18 wickets each and occupy the third and fourth positions respectively, based on their economy.

SRH seamer T Natarajan has 17 wickets in his kitty this season and rounds off the top 5 wicket-takers list.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here