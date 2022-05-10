Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs KKR: Kolkata Jump to Seventh, Mumbai Looks Set for Wooden Spoon

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to get all points on offer against struggling Mumbai Indians as the team from Bengal comprehensively beat MI by 52 runs.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

KKR batting order racked up 165 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the first innings. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana scored 43 runs each and were supported by 20 plus run contributions from Rinku Singh and Ajinkya Rahane.

But, the story of the first innings revolved around MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who shrugged off his recent dip in form to come back strong with arguably the spell of the season.

Bumrah scalped five of Kolkata’s batsmen to end the evening with unreal bowling figures of 5 wickets for 10 runs in 4 overs.

Kumar Karthikeya picked up two wickets while Daniel Sams and Murugan Ashwin were responsible for one dismissal each.

Mumbai’s most expensive buy at the auction, Ishan Kishan, played well and got a half-century. But, in the absence of support, MI came up quite short on runs on the night as they were bowled out for 116 in 18 overs.

KKR’s Pat Cummins picked up 3 wickets, while Andre Russell took 2 scalps off his bowling. Tim Southee and Varun Chakravarthy ended the evening with a wicket each.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update:

KKR jumped up to the seventh position in the standings with the win as they now have 10 points from 12 games.

Three other teams, Delhi Capitals (5th), Sunrisers Hyderabad (6th), and Punjab Kings (8th) have amassed 10 points each in the campaign too, with the net run rate being the only differential factor separating the teams.

Lucknow Super Giants retain the top spot ahead of fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. Both teams have collected 16 points each.

Rajasthan Royals stand third on the table followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, with both teams having earned 14 points this season.

Chennai Super Kings were pushed to the ninth spot as a result of KKR’s victory. The team from Tamil Nadu has 8 points to its name.

Mumbai Indians sit at the bottom of the table having picked up just 4 points from 11 games.

Orange Cap:

RR opener Jos Buttler sits atop the orange cap rankings with 618 runs, followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul coming in second with 451 runs.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis stands third in the run-scorers list with his tally of 389 runs.

Punjab’s Shikhar Dhawan is fourth in the standings with a total of 381 runs scored in this campaign.

David Warner rounds off the top 5 with his 375 runs for DC.

Purple Cap:

Rajasthan’s Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains at the top of the purple cap rankings with 22 scalps.

RCB’s Sri Lankan player Wanindu Hasaranga stands second, one wicket behind Chahal.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav and PBKS seamer Kagiso Rabada have picked up 18 wickets each and occupy the third and fourth positions respectively.

SRH pacer T Natarajan has 17 wickets to his name this season and rounds off the top 5 wicket-takers list.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here