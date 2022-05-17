Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Up to 4th; Punjab Static at 7th

Delhi Capitals took an major step towards playoffs qualification as they beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs to climb up to fourth spot in the IPL 2022 standings on Monday. DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 63 and was aided by Sarfaraz Khan’s 32-run knock which helped DC post 159 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Punjab’s Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each while Kagiso Rabada picked up the other wicket.

Jitesh Sharma was the top-scorer for PBKS as he scored 44 off 34 deliveries as PBKS finished with 142/9 in 20 overs.

DC’s Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav snapped up two wickets each. Anrich Nortje picked up the other wicket.

Points Table Update

The victory carried DC to fourth on the table with 14 points, going above Royal Challengers (5th) on net run-rate.

PBKS stay in the seventh position on par with Kolkata Knight Riders (6th) on points, but, behind the team on the basis of NRR.

Gujarat Titans have picked up 20 points and are top of the table having already ensured their playoff berth. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are on 16 points each and occupy the second and third positions respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians sit eighth, ninth and tenth on the table having claimed 10, 8 and 6 points respectively.

Orange Cap

RR opener Jos Buttler still leads the race for the orange cap with his 627 runs so far this season ahead of LSG skipper KL Rahul who has 469 runs.

David Warner of DC comes in third with 427 runs.

Punjab’s Shikhar Dhawan jumped to the fourth position in the ranking having scored 421 runs in 13 innings.

Deepak Hooda of LSG completes the top-five with 406 runs.

Purple Cap

RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal stands first amongst bowlers with 24 wickets so far. RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga stands second on the list with 23 scalps from 13 matches.

Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada has 22 dismissals and is third on the table.

DC left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 20 wickets this season and is placed fourth on the list of wicket-takers. GT pacer Mohammed Shami completes the top-five with 18 dismissals to his name.

