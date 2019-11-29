Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

70/1 (22.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 68.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Latham Ton Puts New Zealand in Solid Position Against England

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor laid a solid foundation for New Zealand before rain brought an early end to day one of the second Test against England.

AFP |November 29, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Latham Ton Puts New Zealand in Solid Position Against England

Tom Latham's unbeaten hundred and his century stand with Ross Taylor laid a solid foundation for New Zealand before rain brought an early end to day one of the second Test against England in Hamilton on Friday.

Latham was on 101 when the rain swept in just three deliveries after the resumption of play from the tea break.

It was the left-handed opener's 11th century and lifted him to equal sixth on the New Zealand century-makers list headed by Kane Williamson with 20.

Williamson, however, was off his best this innings when he was dismissed for four in a rocky start for New Zealand after Jeet Raval was removed for five.

But from two for 39, Latham and Taylor put on 116 for the third wicket when Taylor went for 53 to have New Zealand three for 155.

All three wickets were to catches by England captain Joe Root at first slip.

Ben Stokes, at second slip, did not have such safe hands and dropped Latham on 66.

Adding to Stokes' worries, he felt pain in his left knee after bowling two overs and will be assessed overnight to see whether he can bowl again during the innings.

Taylor also received a let-off which proved costly for England when he was hit on the pads by Stuart Broad and given out.

After conferring with Latham, Taylor appeared to believe there was a ball direction issue and sought a review.

TV umpire Bruce Oxenford overturned the decision when slow-motion video replays detected a faint sound after the ball passed the bat but had not reached the pads.

Oxenford believed it could only have come from an inside edge which Taylor did not feel and overturned the dismissal.

A relieved Taylor batted on to bring up his 32nd Test half-century with a four and was dismissed on the next ball.

Root won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat, citing Seddon Park's history of favouring the side bowling first.

But after the cheap wickets of Raval and Williamson, it was the batting of Latham and Taylor that dominated for nearly 34 overs.

Latham has 15 fours in his 101 off 164 deliveries while Taylor faced 100 balls for his half-century which included eight boundaries.

Woakes, brought in to give England five seamers at the expense of spinner Jack Leach, had figures of two for 41 while Stuart Broad had one for 33.

Englandhamiltonnew zealandross taylortom latham

Related stories

New Zealand's Squad Depth is The Best in My Career So Far: Ross Taylor
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 2:34 PM IST

New Zealand's Squad Depth is The Best in My Career So Far: Ross Taylor

Daryl Mitchell, Son of England Rugby Coach, Gets New Zealand Cricket Call-up
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 9:05 AM IST

Daryl Mitchell, Son of England Rugby Coach, Gets New Zealand Cricket Call-up

Joe Root Has Full Support of England Players, Says Ben Stokes
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 4:42 PM IST

Joe Root Has Full Support of England Players, Says Ben Stokes

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more